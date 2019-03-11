Florida mom fatally stabs daughter, 11, drives dead body to hospital: cops

A Florida woman was arrested and charged Sunday night after she allegedly fatally stabbed her 11-year-old daughter and later drove her to the hospital.

Rosa Rivera, 28, is being held in the Orlando County Jail after she apparently caused a scene at an Orlando hospital when she arrived with her daughter's dead body, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the mother brought her "dead daughter" to the Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women & Babies. When Rivera arrived at the hospital she reportedly drove up to valet parking and requested medical attention. The girl was set to turn 12 on Thursday/

"Security advised a white female drove up to the valet area (and) was argumentative and asking for medical assistance for a female passenger," officials said. "Hospital staff determined (the passenger) was deceased."

Police described Rivera as "argumentative" with hospital staff upon entering the facility, adding that she “became combative and produced a knife."

Hospital security and police detained her without further incident. She was later charged with murder.