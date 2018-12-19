Florida mom, daughter sent contraband to prison via drone delivery, deputies say

A mother and daughter who police said were "hoping to spread some holiday cheer" were arrested and accused of flying a drone packed with contraband to a Florida state prison.

Casandra Kerr, 40, and Cencetta Didiano, 22, of Tampa, allegedly flew their "special delivery" onto the roof of the Martin Correctional Institute in Indiantown, officials said.

The pair were trying to deliver tobacco and cellphones to an inmate, who was Kerr's wife, and Didiano's father, the Martin County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

Their plan was foiled when prison guards noticed the drone and alerted the sheriff's office. Deputies found the mother-daughter duo "driving around outside of the facility."

Authorities said the two admitted that they'd bought the drone on eBay and were trying to deliver the contraband to their relative at the prison, which houses a little over 1,500 inmates.

Kerr, who was charged with introducing contraband into a correctional facility, and Didiano, who was charged with aiding in the effort, were both taken into custody.