Florida mom, 4 kids haven't been seen for 6 weeks, sheriff's office says

A Florida woman and her four children have been missing for about six weeks and loved ones are growing increasingly concerned, officials said Sunday.

Casei Jones, 32, and her kids – Cameron Bowers, 10; Preston Bowers, 5; Mercalli Jones, 2; and Aiyana Jones, 1 – were last seen in early August in Ocala, Fla., a city roughly 40 miles south of Gainesville, where the family lives.

The family was reported missing on Sunday, the Marion County Sheriff's Office told Fox News on Monday.

It wasn't immediately clear why Jones and her children weren't reported missing sooner or if officials believe the family left of their own volition, but authorities said Jones' relatives "are concerned for her wellbeing," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

"I've never ever been so scared," Jones' mother, Nikki Jones, told WOFL. "They don't know where she's at. They went to the house and she’s gone. The house is empty."

The mother of four may be driving a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica with Florida license plate number 91SEJ, according to the sheriff's office. A search has not been organized for Jones or the children due to the length of time since the quintet's disappearance.

Anyone with information on Jones or her children's whereabouts is urged to contact the Marion County Sheriff's Office at 352-732-9111.