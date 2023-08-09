Expand / Collapse search
Florida man who raised thousands on GoFundMe after spouse's murder now suspected in slaying

Marion County Sheriff's Office says Herbert Swilley is suspect in husband's murder – but no charges are filed

By Michael Ruiz | Fox News
A Florida handyman, who raised thousands on GoFundMe to cover funeral expenses after his husband was murdered in March, is now a suspect in the unsolved slaying, authorities say.

Timothy Smith, 59, did not show up for work on March 24. Deputies found him dead in his home the following morning during a wellness check and found evidence that he "suffered a violent attack prior to his death."

From the start, Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said investigators believed the killer was someone who knew Smith well.

Herbert Swilley and Tim Smith pose together at the waterfront, backlit, wearing T-shirts

The Marion County Sheriff's Office in Florida says Herbert Swilley, left, is a suspect in the death of his husband, Tim Smith, right. Swilley's daughter Jordan is also a "person of interest," according to authorities. (Tim Smith/Facebook)

"Herbert Swilley, the victim’s spouse, is considered a suspect in Timothy’s murder," the sheriff's office said in a statement Tuesday. "Detectives spoke with Mr. Swilley at the earliest stages of the investigation, and they have been trying to speak with him again, but his attorney has indicated that he will only cooperate if he is provided with immunity from prosecution for Timothy’s murder."

Swilley's daughter, Jordan Swilley, is also considered a person of interest, authorities added.

"Because Herbert and Jordan won’t speak with the detectives investigating Timothy’s murder about evidence that has been uncovered during the investigation, we are hoping that there are people in this community who may know things that could help us solve this case," the sheriff's office said. "This could include information regarding Timothy’s activities in the days and weeks leading up to his death, or information about Timothy and Herbert’s relationship."

Herbert Swilley in a selfie wearing glasses with bald head

Herbert Swilley, pictured here, is suspected in the death of his husband Tim Smith, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office. However, he has not been charged. (Herbert Swilley/Facebook)

Anyone with any information, "even if it seems unimportant," is asked to call the Marion County Crime Stoppers at (352) 368-STOP. A reward of $14,500 is being offered for information that cracks the case.

Herbert Swilley has written publicly about Smith's death several times on Facebook, first announcing that "my dearest friend and partner Tim Smith passed away unexpectedly" and writing earlier this month that "[It's] hard not having you to talk to. But I still talk to you."

Swilley Smith split image, both have bald heads and white goatees

The Marion County Sheriff's Office in Florida says Herbert Swilley, left, is a suspect in the death of his husband, Tim Smith, right. Swilley's daughter Jordan is also a "person of interest," according to authorities. (Herbert Swilley/Facebook, Marion County Sheriff's Office)

He also posted just hours before the sheriff's office singled him out as the suspect Tuesday – on what would have been the couple's eighth anniversary.

"You will always be in my heart and thoughts," Swilley wrote. "Jordan and I will celebrate our anniversary tonight out having dinner."

In April, Swilley solicited more than $2,200 in donations through GoFundMe to cover the expenses of a "celebration of life."

