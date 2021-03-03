Florida man described as a 'volatile white supremacist-accelerationist' arrested on weapons charges

A 32-year-old man who the Anti-Defamation League describes as a "volatile white supremacist-accelerationist" was arrested Tuesday morning in south Florida for allegedly being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, authorities said.

Paul N. Miller, 32, was arrested at a residence in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. by law enforcement officers with the FBI, the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, and the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force.

The Anti-Defamation League's Center on Extremism has investigated Miller's alleged ties to right-wing extremists and shared "significant intelligence" with law enforcement due to his "increasingly radical and violent rhetoric, as well as his online display of various weapons and real-life extremist related activities."

"By early October 2020... [Miller] began posting videos of himself clad in body armor, flashing weapons and giving Hitler salutes while delivering ideological tirades that included calls for a race war," the ADL wrote in a blog Wednesday.

Miller amassed thousands of followers on social media platforms such as DLive, Twitch and Bitwave.Tv, where he streamed offensive and profane content, according to the ADL.

A review of his Telegram page, where he goes by "Gypsy Crusader," shows a daily stream of racist and antisemitic content for his more than 42,000 followers.

He posted a selfie last month with the caption, "It's a white power kinda day."

On Tuesday, a message was posted to his Telegram page asking for donations that will go towards Miller's "extensive future legal fees."

Last year, he dressed up as supervillain comic book characters The Riddler and The Joker, then harassed people on the website Omegle, a free chat room platform.

"Riddle me this before you go. I’m loud and obnoxious. I like music that rhythms. I’m a fraction of the population but commit half the crimes. What am I? I’m a [racial slur]," he would tell unsuspecting Omegle users, according to the ADL.

Miller is originally from New Jersey but recently moved to south Florida, where he was arrested Tuesday.

"We saw him come outside. They took him out of the house and were walking him around and they ended up taking him back and took him away and everyone was all in uniform," one of Miller's neighbors told WTVJ. "We started seeing them come outside with boxes. One box definitely looked like either a shotgun on the front or an AK."

Miller was previously convicted on drug manufacturing/distribution charges in New Jersey more than a decade ago, according to the Miami Herald.