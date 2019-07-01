Florida man, 18, allegedly drugged, sexually assaulted girl, 15, posted naked video of her online: police

A Florida man was arrested on Wednesday after he allegedly drugged a 15-year-old girl, sexually assaulted her, and posted a naked video of her on Instagram, investigators said.

Jorge Martinez, 18, was at the girl's home, where she was hosting a party, when the alleged incidents unfolded on Monday, according to the Miramar Police Department.

MISSING UNIVERSITY OF UTAH STUDENT MACKENZIE LUECK IS DEAD, POLICE SAY; MAN CHARGED WITH MURDER

Martinez, who reportedly didn't know the girl, allegedly gave her two Percocet pills and took her to a home where he was staying, WTVT reported, citing an arrest report. At some point in the night, the girl's friends saw her naked body in a video on Instagram.

In the video, Martinez allegedly said he had sex with the girl, "but the Perc got her knocked out, bro."

The friends went to the home where Martinez was in search of their friend, and found the 15-year-old unconscious, police said. As of Thursday, the girl was hospitalized in critical condition.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Martinez allegedly admitted to police he was with the girl and posted the video of her online, reports said.

He was charged with sexual assault, delivery of a controlled substance to a person under 18 and obscene communication. As of Monday morning was being held on a $550,000 bond. Police said additional charges are pending.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.