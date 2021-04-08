Expand / Collapse search
Published

Florida man drives lawn mower across state on mission to help Habitat for Humanity

Chip Hawthorne works at Main Street Mower in Orange County

By Daniella Genovese | Fox News
A Florida man set out on a mission to raise money for Habitat for Humanity on Thursday.

But Chip Hawthorne, who works at Main Street Mower in Winter Garden, didn't resort to any common method of fundraising. Rather, he's driving across the entire state in his lawn mower to raise money in support of the West Orange Habitat for Humanity, Inc. chapter. 

Man drives across Florida in mower for a good cause.

Man drives across Florida in mower for a good cause. (Main Street Mower)

What's more, the entire 130-mile journey dubbed "Mowathon" is being livestreamed. 

Winter Garden is located 14 miles west of Orlando, in Orange County.

"Being a 6th generation Floridian — I love my community," Hawthorne said. "And if riding a mower across the entire state of Florida helps provide someone a home in my community, then it's been a good use of my time." 

Escorted by law enforcement, Hawthorne took off at the Titusville coastline at 6 a.m. Thursday. 

The plan is to ride an average speed of about 10 mph until he reaches the Gulf of Mexico in Spring Hill at around 8 p.m. Thursday evening. 

While this may seem like a "fun event," he said the goal is to bring the community around this "worthy cause." 

The donations generated through this event, either through the GoFundMe page and or its merchandising, will go directly to West Orange Habitat for Humanity. 

"Sometimes you have a chance to do something great for others, this is mine," Hawthorne said. 

