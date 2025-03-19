Florida man convicted for raping, killing 8-year-old, murdering her grandma asks SCOTUS to block execution

A Florida death row inmate convicted of raping and killing an eight-year-old girl and murdering her grandmother is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to halt his execution.

Edward James, 63, was convicted in the 1993 rape and murder of Toni Neuner, 8, and the murder of Betty Dick, 58, in Seminole County. He pleaded guilty to the murders and charges of child abuse and kidnapping, and pleaded no contest to other charges he said he could not remember.

James’ execution by lethal injection is scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Florida State Prison in the city of Starke. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed James’ death warrant last month.

On Sept. 19, 1993, James attacked Toni, who was staying at her grandmother's house, before he also murdered the 58-year-old woman. James had been renting a room in Dick’s home.

According to court records, James strangled Toni before raping her and throwing her body across the room. The girl suffered internal injuries, and James strangled her to death.

James then went to Dick's bedroom with the intention of raping her but instead stabbed her more than 20 times with two different knives.

The murders were witnessed by Toni’s older sister Wendi, who James eventually tied up and locked in the bathroom. Toni’s two younger brothers were asleep in the house when the crimes were committed.

The Florida Supreme Court and a federal appeals court each rejected appeals to delay James' execution.

James’ attorney cited "cognitive decline" and argued that carrying out the execution would violate the constitutional ban on cruel and unusual punishment, according to WUSF.

"The issues present in the instant case require appellate review that is not truncated by the exigencies of an imminent execution," James’ attorney, Dawn Macready, wrote.

James' execution would be the state’s second this year, after James Dennis Ford was put to death last month for the 1997 murder of a couple in Charlotte County. Another inmate, Michael Tanzi, 48, is scheduled to be executed on April 8 for the 2000 kidnapping and murder of a Miami woman.

