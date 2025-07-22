NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida man who allegedly went on a furious social media rant regarding late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein's client list has been arrested by federal authorities.

A criminal complaint by the FBI filed in the Middle District of Florida accuses Terrell Bailey-Corsey of spouting off on X, claiming that he would use a machete to butcher people who were on Epstein's client list.

Bailey-Corsey, in an online battle with X's AI tool Grok on July 15, allegedly made the threats from his account.

"Well @grok you're wrong. Everyone involved if I see them in real life I will KILL. On sight. With a machete so everyone can see the blood and gore of the moment. You can't fear death so you can't understand. I will KILL EVERYONE ON THE LIST.l ON SIGHT. AND THEY ABSOLUTELY DESERVE IT," one post said, according to the complaint.

The complaint goes on to claim that Bailey-Corsey threatened three unnamed government officials.

""EVERY EPSTIEN APPOLOGIST KIDF------, DO NOT KNOW MY NAME, NEVER MEET ME IN PUBLIC BECAISE I WILL F------ KILL YOU.I WILL BEAT YOU UNTIL YOU BRG FOR YOUR LIFE AND THEN STILL F------ KILL YOU. [GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL 1, GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL 2, GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL 3] I WILL F------ KILL YOU ON SIGHT. YOU SATAN C--- S------. I WILL HEAR THE BLOOD GUGLE FROM YOUR LUNGS AS YOU ATTEMPT TO BREATHE. DO YOU SEE THIS? DO YOU UNDER F------ STAND? MY LIFE MEANS NOTHING. IF I COULD SEE YOU DEAD. IT WOULD BE WORTH IT ALL. FEAR GOD."

"IT'S TIME TO START KILLING POLITICIANS ON SIGHT," another post from that day said.

The FBI also referenced posts allegedly sent between June 22 and July 15 that were violent and graphic in nature, calling for the killing of politicians.

"i don't know what the solution is, but someone's gonna have to clean up a lot of blood when it's all over," one of those posts allegedly said.

He made similar posts on Facebook, and threatened another government official in a video posted to that site, according to the complaint.

The complaint said that Bailey-Corsey admitted to making the posts and expressed remorse, and that he "possessed a knife, machete, and bow and arrow."

"Based on the foregoing information, I respectfully submit that probable cause exists to believe that Terell BAILEY knowingly transmitted in interstate commerce a true threat to injure the person of another, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 875(c)," the complaint concluded.

On Friday, the Department of Justice, under the direction of Attorney General Pam Bondi, formally moved to unseal long-secret grand jury transcripts from the Epstein case , citing what it called intense public interest in the notorious sex trafficking investigation.

The DOJ did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.