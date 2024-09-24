Florida man accused of threatening Trump released from house arrest in same county as assassination attempt

A Florida man was released from house arrest one week ago after being accused of making death threats on social media toward Republican presidential and vice-presidential nominees Donald Trump and JD Vance.

Michael Martin Wiseman, a 68-year-old Jupiter resident, was arrested in July and released from house arrest on Sept. 17, court records show.

He was arrested a few miles from Trump's Mar-a-Lago property, in the same county where Ryan Routh allegedly planned to assassinate Trump at his golf course on Sept. 15.

Wiseman had entered a pretrial intervention program that could have seen the case dropped, but prosecutors are now reinstating the charges against him.

Wiseman has been charged with written threats to kill, according to court documents. These threats came in days after the first assassination attempt on Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13 – the shooting that clipped the former president's ear.

Police were alerted to the threats through online crime tips as well as residents who expressed their concern in person, the Jupiter Police Department said in a news release.

After investigating the reports and the suspect’s Facebook account, detectives found that Wiseman had made threats against Trump and Vance, police said.

The alleged threats by Wiseman took place in Palm Beach County, where Routh was arrested in connection with the second assassination attempt against Trump.

Wiseman was released from house arrest days after Routh's alleged attempt in West Palm Beach.

Wiseman agreed to a pre-trial intervention with prosecutors, court records show, which included an admission of guilt to posting the following on social media, among others: "Trump and Vance should be murdered before turning us in to West Russia," "READY, AIM, FIRE. RINSE AND REPEAT" and "Some people need to be better shots if they know they are going to kill a monster."

The posts also included Trump's face in the crosshairs of a sniper scope, according to records.

As part of the agreement, Wiseman would be prohibited from possessing firearms, must undergo mental health checkups, and must refrain from social media posts for a period of time.

The state now aims to vacate the pretrial intervention agreement and reinstate charges against Wiseman, court documents show. He was due in court Tuesday morning.

"After obtaining a just resolution to the case with strong conditions placed on the defendant, it became apparent that an incorrect vehicle was used to resolve the case," the state attorney's office said in a statement Tuesday.

"Both the state and the defense agreed to put the case back on the active docket to correct the error."

Regarding Wiseman's release from house arrest, the state attorney's office said he is not a flight risk and will be required to check in with the court while his case is pending.

Wiseman's attorney did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News Digital's Julia Bonavita contributed to this report.