Florida man once jailed for posing as a doctor arrested again for fraud

A Florida man once arrested as a teenager for posing as a doctor was taken into custody again in Palm Beach County Thursday on charges of fraud and grand theft, according to police.

Malachi Love-Robinson, 23, was arrested, accused of stealing money from customers while working as a contractor for United States of Freight in Delray Beach, WPTV, the NBC affiliated TV station in West Palm Beach, reported. Police said Love-Robinson funneled more than $10,000 in customer payments to his personal bank account in March.

FLORIDA MAN ACCUSED OF POSING AS A DOCTOR

Authorities obtained text messages in which Love-Robinson appeared to take responsibility, telling his boss at the freight company that he was "doing everything [he] can to make it right" and that he did not "want to go to jail."

Love-Robinson was released Thursday after posting $2,000 bail.

Known in the media as "Dr. Love," Love-Robinson was first accused of posing as a doctor in 2015, when he wore a lab coat and pretended to be an OB-GYN at St. Mary’s Medical Center for several weeks. At the time, Love-Robinson was 17 years old.

In 2016, Love-Robinson was arrested and charged with setting up a fake medical practice in West Palm Beach. Later that same year, he was charged with defrauding an elderly woman out of more than $35,000 while claiming to treat her for intestinal pain. In a separate incident, Love-Robinson served a year in prison in Virginia for attempting to use a relative’s personal information to buy a car.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Love-Robinson pleaded guilty in 2018 to charges of fraud, grand theft and practicing naturopathy without a license. He asserted that he never claimed to be a medical doctor.

Love-Robinson was released from prison in September 2019 after serving nearly two years of a 3 and a half year sentence.