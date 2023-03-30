Florida inmate allegedly offered fellow inmates $50,000 to kill her family in attempted murder-for-hire plot

An inmate in Florida is facing new charges for allegedly planning the murder of her family after she was put in prison for threatening to kill her co-workers, officials said.

Osceola County Sheriff Marco Lopez said Tureygua Inaru, 29, allegedly told two fellow inmates at the Osceola County Department of Corrections in Kissimmee, Florida, that her family was "very wealthy" and that she would pay them $50,000 per death of her family members, WESH reported.

"Once she got to the jail, she befriends her cellmates and starts talking about wanting her parents, her grandparents killed, that she would pay them up to $50,000 saying they were very wealthy, and she gave the address," Lopez said, per WESH.

Instead of acting on the promised sum, Inaru’s fellow inmates turned her over to corrections officers.

Inaru, who was initially locked up for aggravated stalking and threatening to kill her former coworkers, allegedly told the inmates in December 2022 that her inheritance was worth about $2 million, but she would only get access to the money following the death of her mother, father, and grandparents, ClickOrlando reported.

The murder-for-hire offer also included the murder of an Assistant State Attorney with the Ninth District, who was prosecuting her initial charges, FOX 35 Orlando reported.

"Detectives were able to obtain evidence to link Tureygua Inaru, who threatened her family members. Along with the threats, Tureygua Inaru used social media platforms and other online sources to stalk the Assistant State Attorney prosecuting her cases," the sheriff's office said.

Inaru allegedly said she wanted the assistant state attorney "to suffer," WESH reported.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation into the allegations that included having an undercover detective posing as an inmate go into the jail and speak directly with Inaru. The agent was able to corroborate several details.

"Detectives were able to obtain evidence to link Tureygua Inaru, who threatened her family members," the sheriff's office said.

She later admitted to trying to hire her inmates to murder her family, ClickOrlando reported.

Inaru faces three counts of solicitation to commit murder and cyberstalking, FOX 35 reported.

Inaru remains behind bars at the Osceola County Department of Corrections and her next court date is scheduled for May. The city of Kissimmee is 18 miles south of Orlando.