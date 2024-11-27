Florida golfer, 65, beaten to death with own clubs in 'random act of violence,' authorities say

A 65-year-old golfer died at a course in Florida after being attacked with his own clubs in what appears to be a "random act of violence," police say.

Junior Boucher, 36, is now facing a first-degree murder charge after the death of Brian Hiltebeitel at the Sandhill Crane Golf Club in Palm Beach Gardens Monday afternoon.

"At this time, it does not appear that Boucher had any legitimate purpose for being at the golf course. This appears to be a random act of violence where Boucher used the victim's golf clubs as weapons and viciously attacked the victim, ultimately killing him," Palm Beach Gardens Police Chief Dominick Pape said at a news conference Tuesday.

According to a police report, witnesses heard Hiltebeitel scream, "He's trying to kill me," and then saw Boucher beating him with a golf club on the first fairway.

FLORIDA TIKTOK INFLUENCER ARRESTED FOR STEALING $500 WORTH OF ITEMS AT TARGET: POLICE

Hiltebeitel tried to run away, but Boucher retrieved another club from Hiltebeitel's bag and chased him into a pond, where he jumped on top of him, choked him and again beat him, police said.

After the attack, Boucher stripped off his clothes and fled into the woods. Officers used a stun gun to subdue him.

Boucher, who is being held without bond, has previous arrests for domestic battery, battery on a police officer and drug possession.

TRUMP JOKINGLY OFFERS CHILD ‘MILLIONS’ FOR HAIR DURING FLORIDA GOLF OUTING

Pape told reporters Tuesday that efforts to save Hiltebeitel’s life were unsuccessful, adding he was pronounced dead at the golf course.

Boucher had been reported missing by his family an hour before the attack, according to The Associated Press.

Court records show that, earlier Monday, members of Boucher's family had filed an eviction notice to remove him from their house.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dina Lauro, identified by WPTV as Hiltebeitel’s girlfriend, described him as "such a good, good person. He was exciting to be with, always in a good mood, never depressed, wake up happy."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.