Florida
Florida gives teacher of the year award to seventh grade math teacher

FL math teacher Melissa Matz will receive $20k and a tuition waiver to pursue a degree from FSU

Associated Press
A seventh grade math teacher from northeast Florida has been chosen as the state's Teacher of the Year.

Melissa Matz, who teaches at Lakeside Junior High School in Clay County, was picked for the award among the state's almost 185,000 public school teachers. The award was presented Thursday evening during a banquet in Orlando.

With the honor, she receives a $20,000 award from the Florida Department of Education, a tuition waiver to pursue a graduate degree from the Florida State University College of Education and a two-year college scholarship to present to a student of her choice.

Florida awards math teacher Melissa Matz with the teacher of the year award.

Four other finalist for the annual award are getting $15,000 from the Florida Department of Education.