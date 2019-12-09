Florida girl, 12, posted 'death list' of student names to Snapchat, officials say

A 12-year-old Florida girl was arrested Friday, accused of making a list of fellow students she wanted to kill, posting it to Snapchat and warning others that they would not be safe on Monday, authorities said.

The child, a student at Falcon Cove Middle School in Weston, was taken into custody after another student and her parent notified authorities "of a threat posted on Snapchat."

That threat included a "death list" featuring specific names of people she wanted dead, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Another threat posted online later that day "indicated the students were not safe and that they would be killed on Monday."

The source of the menacing posts came from a 12-year-old girl who confirmed she made the "false threats," according to investigators. Principal Steven Carruth tweeted the sheriff's office "identified the person(s) involved in the threat against our school and [has] taken appropriate actions."

The child was charged with two counts of a written threat to kill and false reporting concerning a firearm and was transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center in Fort Lauderdale on Friday night.

Anyone with information on the threats or situation is urged to contact the Broward County Sheriff's Office at 954-764-4357 or Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.