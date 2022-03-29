Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Florida FreeFall teen death: Operator error to blame, ride safety expert says

Teen who died more than 50 pounds heavier than attraction's weight limits

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
Florida 911 calls released after teenager fell off ride: 'They didn't secure the seatbelt' Video

Florida 911 calls released after teenager fell off ride: 'They didn't secure the seatbelt'

Orlando authorities have released the 911 calls made after a teenager fell from a ride at Orlando, Florida's ICON Park and died.

An operations manual released for the Orlando amusement park ride a teenager fell to his death from shows the boy exceeded the attraction's weight limits.

"It's clear to anybody, not just ride safety engineers, that that boy was not harnessed properly," WESH 2 News reports Bill Kitchen, president of U.S. Thrill Rides, said.

Amusement park visitors were in shock after seeing a teenage boy die after falling off of one of the park's rides.

Amusement park visitors were in shock after seeing a teenage boy die after falling off of one of the park's rides. (Fox 35)

Kitchen watched video of the minutes leading up to the deadly fall, and told the TV news station his expert opinion is that ride operators failed to ensure Tyre Sampson, 14, was secured the night of March 24. 

FAMILY OF TEEN WHO DIED ON FLORIDA'S ICON PARK RIDE WANT IT CLOSED PERMANENTLY

"Not to ask him to step off or at least get him properly restrained was, it's unforgivable. I can't understand it," Kitchen said.

Teen dies after fall from drop tower ride at Orlando's ICON PARK, authorities say

Teen dies after fall from drop tower ride at Orlando's ICON PARK, authorities say (FOX 35)

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services released documents Monday related to its initial investigation, which included the operations manual and previous inspections.   

Pages 57 and 58 of the 176-page manual discuss rider limitations and restrictions, according to FOX 35 Orlando.

"Be careful when seeing if large guests fit into the seats. Check that they fit within the contours of the seat and the bracket fits properly. If this is not so - Do not let this person ride," the manual reads (the bolded line is bolded in the manual).

FLORIDA 911 CALLS RELEASED AFTER TEENAGER FELL OFF ORLANDO RIDE: 'THEY DIDN'T SECURE THE SEATBELT'

The manual addresses small riders as well, although the concern is ensuring the rider cannot slide out of the seat. A minimum height requirement is given at approximately 4 feet, but a minimum weight restriction is not listed. 

The maximum weight restriction is roughly 286 pounds. Sampson was 6-foot-5 and weighed 340 pounds, according to his dad, Yarnell Sampson.

Tyre Sampson (FOX 35 Orlando)

Tyre Sampson (FOX 35 Orlando)

Also on Monday, the owners of ICON Park demanded Slingshot Group of Companies suspend operations of their additional ride at the park, Orlando SlingShot, until their safety is verified.  

Pilar Arias is a multimedia journalist with more than 10 years of experience in broadcast, digital and print production. She covers a wide variety of topics. @PilarFOXNews.

