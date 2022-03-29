Florida FreeFall teen death: Operator error to blame, ride safety expert says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An operations manual released for the Orlando amusement park ride a teenager fell to his death from shows the boy exceeded the attraction's weight limits.



"It's clear to anybody, not just ride safety engineers, that that boy was not harnessed properly," WESH 2 News reports Bill Kitchen, president of U.S. Thrill Rides, said.

Kitchen watched video of the minutes leading up to the deadly fall, and told the TV news station his expert opinion is that ride operators failed to ensure Tyre Sampson, 14, was secured the night of March 24.



"Not to ask him to step off or at least get him properly restrained was, it's unforgivable. I can't understand it," Kitchen said.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services released documents Monday related to its initial investigation, which included the operations manual and previous inspections.



Pages 57 and 58 of the 176-page manual discuss rider limitations and restrictions, according to FOX 35 Orlando.



"Be careful when seeing if large guests fit into the seats. Check that they fit within the contours of the seat and the bracket fits properly. If this is not so - Do not let this person ride," the manual reads (the bolded line is bolded in the manual).



The manual addresses small riders as well, although the concern is ensuring the rider cannot slide out of the seat. A minimum height requirement is given at approximately 4 feet, but a minimum weight restriction is not listed.



The maximum weight restriction is roughly 286 pounds. Sampson was 6-foot-5 and weighed 340 pounds, according to his dad, Yarnell Sampson.



Also on Monday, the owners of ICON Park demanded Slingshot Group of Companies suspend operations of their additional ride at the park, Orlando SlingShot, until their safety is verified.