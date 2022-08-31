Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Florida father charged with murder after 5-year-old found in 'pool of blood'; 2nd child fighting for life

Florida officials say the daughter was found in a 'pool of blood' and son is fighting for life

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 31 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 31

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A father in Florida is being charged with murder after deputies found his 5-year-old daughter in a "pool of blood" in their townhome and his 8-year-old is "fighting for his life."

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said the incident happened at Armature Gate Townhome in Tampa, Florida on Monday night shortly after the children's mother returned home from dinner, according to FOX 13.

After the mother tucked her children to sleep, she heard gunshots, the sheriff said.

"While she goes to the bathroom, she heard several gunshots," Chronister said during a press conference. "She initially thought it happened right outside the residence."

FLORIDA DEPUTIES FIND BODY IN POND NEXT TO HOOTERS RESTAURANT

A father in Florida is being charged with murder after deputies found his 5-year-old daughter in a "pool of blood" in their townhome and his 8-year-old is "fighting for his life."

A father in Florida is being charged with murder after deputies found his 5-year-old daughter in a "pool of blood" in their townhome and his 8-year-old is "fighting for his life." (FOX 13)

The sheriff said that the mother then realized that the gunshots came from inside the residence and went outside, where she saw a neighbor on the phone with 911.

"She takes over the phone call and starts talking to her 911 dispatcher," Chronister said.

Jermaine Lavanda Bass, who was identified as the husband, then came outside while carrying the couple's 8-year-old son, who officials say he was "cradling"  when law enforcement arrived.

GEORGIA WOMAN SEXUALLY ASSAULTED WHILE TAKING A SHOWER AT LA FITNESS

Jermaine Lavanda Bass

Jermaine Lavanda Bass (FOX 13)

Bass, according to Chronister, told deputies that "It was an accident. I don't know how the gun went off. I accidentally shot my son."

After deputies asked Bass if anyone else was in the home, the husband said that their 5-year-old daughter was in her room.

The daughter was found in a "pool of blood" by officials after entering her bedroom, Chronister said, adding that the children had 3-4 gunshots to their heads.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Our 5-year-old victim has been pronounced deceased. Our 8-year-old is fighting for his life," Chronister said. "The 8-year-old went into surgery."

Bass faces charges of premeditated murder, aggravated child abuse, and premeditated attempted murder.

The mother is speaking with detectives and providing them with details, Chronister said.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.