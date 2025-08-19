Florida executes man for 1982 murder of insurance office worker abducted from office

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida on Tuesday put to death a man convicted of abducting a woman from an insurance office and fatally stabbing her.

Kayle Bates, 67, was pronounced dead at 6:17 p.m. following a three-drug injection at Florida State Prison near Starke. His death sentence was handed down following his conviction of first-degree murder, kidnapping, armed robbery and attempted sexual battery in the June 14, 1982, killing of Janet White in Florida's Panhandle.

White's husband, Randy White, witnessed Tuesday's execution.

As Bates was strapped to a gurney, he replied "no" when asked if he had any last words.

At a news briefing following the execution, Randy White thanked Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for signing off on the execution.

″I am truly humbled by the outpouring of love and support from so many who didn’t know either one of us. I thank you from my heart. It means more than you will ever know," he said.

Bates abducted Janet White from the insurance office where she worked and took her into a wooded area behind the building where prosecutors said he attempted to rape her.

He fatally stabbed her and tore a diamond ring from one of her fingers, authorities said.

Bates' lawyers appealed his conviction and filed a lawsuit claiming DeSantis’ process for signing death warrants was discriminatory. The lawsuit was recently dismissed by a judge.

Bates' claim that organic brain damage had not been properly considered during his second penalty phase was also denied by the Florida Supreme Court.

Tuesday's execution was the state's 10th this year, a record. Across the United States, 29 men have died by court-ordered execution, as of Tuesday.

At least nine other people were scheduled to be put to death in seven states for the remainder of 2025.

