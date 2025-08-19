Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Crime

Florida executes man for 1982 murder of insurance office worker abducted from office

Kayle Bates was pronounced dead Tuesday evening after a three-drug injection at a Florida State Prison

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
close
Trump makes plea to judge overseeing Idaho murder case: 'So many questions left unanswered' Video

Trump makes plea to judge overseeing Idaho murder case: 'So many questions left unanswered'

Fox News contributor Donna Rotunno on President Trump's plea to Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's judge and a father being charged in the murder of his nine-year-old daughter.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida on Tuesday put to death a man convicted of abducting a woman from an insurance office and fatally stabbing her. 

Kayle Bates, 67, was pronounced dead at 6:17 p.m. following a three-drug injection at Florida State Prison near Starke. His death sentence was handed down following his conviction of first-degree murder, kidnapping, armed robbery and attempted sexual battery in the June 14, 1982, killing of Janet White in Florida's Panhandle.

White's husband, Randy White, witnessed Tuesday's execution. 

FLORIDA SCHEDULES EXECUTION FOR MAN WHO KILLED ESTRANGED WIFE'S FAMILY, SET HOUSE ON FIRE

Kayle Bates and another image of the outside of a Florida State Prison near Starke.

Kayle Bates, 67, was put to death Tuesday evening at a Florida State Prison near Starke for the 1982 killing of Janet White.  (Florida Department of Corrections/AP)

As Bates was strapped to a gurney, he replied "no" when asked if he had any last words. 

At a news briefing following the execution, Randy White thanked Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for signing off on the execution.

″I am truly humbled by the outpouring of love and support from so many who didn’t know either one of us. I thank you from my heart. It means more than you will ever know," he said.

Bates abducted Janet White from the insurance office where she worked and took her into a wooded area behind the building where prosecutors said he attempted to rape her.

He fatally stabbed her and tore a diamond ring from one of her fingers, authorities said. 

FLORIDA BREAKS 50-YEAR EXECUTION RECORD WITH NINTH DEATH SENTENCE CARRIED OUT THIS YEAR

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in from of an American flag.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed off on the death warrant for Kayle Bates. (Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

Bates' lawyers appealed his conviction and filed a lawsuit claiming DeSantis’ process for signing death warrants was discriminatory. The lawsuit was recently dismissed by a judge.

Bates' claim that organic brain damage had not been properly considered during his second penalty phase was also denied by the Florida Supreme Court. 

Tuesday's execution was the state's 10th this year, a record. Across the United States, 29 men have died by court-ordered execution, as of Tuesday. 

Penitentiary

The gurney in the execution chamber at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At least nine other people were scheduled to be put to death in seven states for the remainder of 2025.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.
Close modal

Continue