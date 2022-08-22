Florida deputy resigns after body-camera video shows him pulling gun on pregnant driver during traffic stop

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida deputy resigned after video showed him pulling a gun on a pregnant mother during a traffic stop.

Ebony Washington, who is four months pregnant, admitted that she was speeding at around 75 mph in a 55-mph hour zone with three other children in the car while they were on their way home to Jacksonville from Gainesville on Friday when she saw lights and sirens in her rearview mirror.

The woman claims she did not want to pull over in a poorly lit area, so she did not stop immediately and kept driving with her hazard lights on until she reached a spot where she felt more comfortable.

"Pull the vehicle over, or I’ll put you into the ground," Bradford County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jason DeSue is heard saying in body-camera video over the speakers of his department vehicle.

Washington’s vehicle pulls into a gas station and stops before DeSue gets out with his gun drawn.

"If you make any movement, that’ll be your last mistake you’re gonna make," DeSue yells toward Washington’s vehicle, according to the video. "Do not move."

Washington is seen putting her hands out of her car, as DeSue points his gun at the woman's vehicle from his own.

The woman said the deputy told her to get out, but she responded that she had her seat belt on. Video shows she then gets out, and the deputy pulls her arm and places her in handcuffs.

"I’m trying to tell you the only reason I didn’t stop – I’m a very educated woman – Lord knows, I was only not [pulling over] because it’s dark out, and I have three kids with me. I’m pregnant and I did not want them to feel uncomfortable," Washington, seen wearing handcuffs, explains to the deputy.

Later on in the video, DeSue yells, "Just shut up about the why! Don’t care about the why!"

The video shows DeSue hand Washington a speeding ticket after she was taken out of handcuffs. She tells the deputy, "I just wanted to apologize again," to which he responds, "Apologize to yourself for not thinking."

The deputy has since resigned from the department amid media coverage of the incident.

"Had I have done any movement outside of what he told me to do that would’ve been the opportunity for him to pull the trigger," Washington said in an on-camera video with WJXT. "Him having power, the badge, the gun and the authority to do things, I think sometimes officers, like himself, they take advantage."

In releasing the footage Sunday, the Bradford County Sheriff's Office said they had "taken action" against the deputy, denounced his behavior as "unacceptable" and since "accepted his resignation," according to a statement obtained by the Daily Mail. The department maintained that the actions of DeSue, a two-year veteran of the force, toward Washington were not racially motivated.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Bradford County Sheriff's Office independently Monday but did not immediately hear back in time for publication.