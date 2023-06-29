Florida camp counselor, 74, arrested for allegedly throwing water at student

A 74-year-old camp counselor in Florida was arrested after allegedly throwing a cup of water at a student who was playing aggressively.

Susan O'Hara, 74 was working at a Surfside Elementary summer camp in Satellite Beach, Florida, when the incident happened on Monday, according to FOX 35.

Witnesses told police that O'Hara was attempting to intervene when a student was aggressively playing with others and asked for help from another counselor.

Police said that O'Hara tried to keep the student still by holding their shoulders, and the other counselor took the student out of the classroom.

However, as the other counselor took the student out of the classroom, he continued to lash out and proceed to hit the classroom door.

O'Hara, after continuously hearing the banging noise, left and came back with a cup filled with water and swung it aggressively at the student, police said.

O'Hara then attempted to grab the student several times, but was able to get away and was seen swatting at the 74-year-old.

The counselor was arrested and placed in the Brevard County Jail, where she has been bonded out.

Jail records show that O'Hara is being charged with battery - touch or strike, which is a misdemeanor.