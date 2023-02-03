Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Florida beach ranked 'deadliest' in US due to shark attacks, hurricanes

Other Florida beaches also topped rankings

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
Tiger shark swims dangerously close to beachgoers

Officials had to close Mullaloo Beach in Perth, Western Australia, for the second time in a week on Jan. 9 after a tiger shark was spotted swimming close to the shore. Check out this video, taken from a drone.

A Florida beach has been ranked the "deadliest" in the U.S.

New Smyrna Beach has a danger score of 8.14 out of 10, according to a new report from the online publication Travel Lens.

Travel Lens said it looked at the number of surfing fatalities and shark attacks since 2010 and hurricane frequency using data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and The Shark Institute to compile the list.

It said New Smyrna Beach had more shark attacks (32) than any other beach, a number that is twice as many as any other U.S. beach. 

Surfers hit the waves at New Smyrna Beach in Florida. 

Surfers hit the waves at New Smyrna Beach in Florida.  (Barbara V. Perez/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Other Florida beaches topped the rankings, including Cocoa Beach, with a danger score of 7.57 out of 10, and Ormond Beach, with a danger score of 7.48. 

Children watch the rough surf at Cocoa Beach, Florida, as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches the east coast of Florida. 

Children watch the rough surf at Cocoa Beach, Florida, as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches the east coast of Florida.  (Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

"Florida was the state most affected by hurricanes which explains why seven out of the top 10 most dangerous beaches are found in this state," it said. 

Athletes compete during the 2021 Ironman Florida in Panama City Beach, Florida, on Nov. 6, 2021.

Athletes compete during the 2021 Ironman Florida in Panama City Beach, Florida, on Nov. 6, 2021. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images for Ironman)

Panama City Beach was listed as the beach with the most surf zone fatalities, at 24.

Florida was in the top spot for hurricanes, with a total of 120 between 1851 and 2020. Of those, 37 were considered significant. Texas was second, with a total of 64 hurricanes.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News and Fox Business Digital. 