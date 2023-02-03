Florida beach ranked 'deadliest' in US due to shark attacks, hurricanes

A Florida beach has been ranked the "deadliest" in the U.S.

New Smyrna Beach has a danger score of 8.14 out of 10, according to a new report from the online publication Travel Lens.

Travel Lens said it looked at the number of surfing fatalities and shark attacks since 2010 and hurricane frequency using data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and The Shark Institute to compile the list.

It said New Smyrna Beach had more shark attacks (32) than any other beach, a number that is twice as many as any other U.S. beach.

Other Florida beaches topped the rankings, including Cocoa Beach, with a danger score of 7.57 out of 10, and Ormond Beach, with a danger score of 7.48.

"Florida was the state most affected by hurricanes which explains why seven out of the top 10 most dangerous beaches are found in this state," it said.

Panama City Beach was listed as the beach with the most surf zone fatalities, at 24.

Florida was in the top spot for hurricanes, with a total of 120 between 1851 and 2020. Of those, 37 were considered significant. Texas was second, with a total of 64 hurricanes.