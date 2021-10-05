Expand / Collapse search
Published

Flooding, stormy weather forecast across Southeast as parts of California, Rockies to see snow

Flood Watches are in effect

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
National weather forecast for October 5 Video

National weather forecast for October 5

Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

Scattered storms and downpours may cause flooding across the Gulf Coast and Southeast through midweek.  

Flood advisories across the Southeast

Flood advisories across the Southeast (Credit: Fox News)

Flood watches are in effect, including for the Birmingham and Atlanta metros.

Several weather systems targeting the West will bring showers and thunderstorms to southern California and the Southwest.  

Northwest forecast radar

Northwest forecast radar (Credit: Fox News)

Another storm moving onshore across the Northwest will bring rain and mountain snow to the region including northern California, the northern and central Rockies.

Precipitation across the Northwest

Precipitation across the Northwest (Credit: Fox News)

 We don’t have any tropical systems to be worried about this week.  

A weak disturbance near the Bahamas should be monitored, but no major threat to the U.S.

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Make Your Own Sunshine." Click here for more information on Janice Dean.

