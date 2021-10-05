Flooding, stormy weather forecast across Southeast as parts of California, Rockies to see snow

Scattered storms and downpours may cause flooding across the Gulf Coast and Southeast through midweek.

SEASONAL AFFECTIVE DISORDER: HOW TO RECOGNIZE IT

Flood watches are in effect, including for the Birmingham and Atlanta metros.

Several weather systems targeting the West will bring showers and thunderstorms to southern California and the Southwest.

Another storm moving onshore across the Northwest will bring rain and mountain snow to the region including northern California, the northern and central Rockies.

We don’t have any tropical systems to be worried about this week.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A weak disturbance near the Bahamas should be monitored, but no major threat to the U.S.