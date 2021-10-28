Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Weather
Published

Flood watches in effect for Northwest as severe weather is forecast for Southeast

The system will move toward the Mid-Atlantic, Northeast on Friday

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
close
National weather forecast for October 28 Video

National weather forecast for October 28

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

After severe weather struck the Gulf Coast on Wednesday, including many reports of tornadoes across Texas and Louisiana, the threat is forecast to shift to Florida and the Southeast.  

HOW FOX WEATHER METEOROLOGIST AMY FREEZE’S CHILLY LAST NAME PAVED HER CAREER PATH: 'IT'S MY REAL NAME'

Florida's severe storm threat

Florida's severe storm threat (Credit: Fox News)

Large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes will once again be a concern.  

On Friday, this system will start to drift toward the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, bringing another round of heavy rain and potential flash flooding.

Florida futuretrack

Florida futuretrack (Credit: Fox News)

The Northwest is also about to get active, with more rain and mountain snow.  

Next system in the Northwest

Next system in the Northwest (Credit: Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Flood watches are in effect where heavy rain could lead to river flooding.

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Make Your Own Sunshine." Click here for more information on Janice Dean.

Your Money