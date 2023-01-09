Flood at Detroit high school caused by broken pipes, students displaced

A Detroit high school is shifting to online learning after water from broken pipes damaged a majority of classrooms during the holiday break, officials said Monday.

Repairs and restoration at Southeastern High School "will take nearly two months to complete," officials said.

The gym was not damaged, which will allow winter sports to continue. Online learning will begin Thursday.

Southeastern, which has more than 500 students, focuses on business, administration and entrepreneurship, according to its website.

It is one of six Detroit high schools with a selective admissions process. Southeastern opened in 1917.