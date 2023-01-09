Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Michigan
Published

Flood at Detroit high school caused by broken pipes, students displaced

Repairs to Southeastern High in Detroit will take nearly 2 months to complete

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Detroit high school is shifting to online learning after water from broken pipes damaged a majority of classrooms during the holiday break, officials said Monday.

Repairs and restoration at Southeastern High School "will take nearly two months to complete," officials said.

TWITTER TORCHES DETROIT BOARD FOR REMOVING BEN CARSON'S NAME FROM PUBLIC HIGH SCHOOL: 'THIS IS SICKENING''

A flood at a Detroit high school caused by a pipe break has forced students online.

A flood at a Detroit high school caused by a pipe break has forced students online.

The gym was not damaged, which will allow winter sports to continue. Online learning will begin Thursday.

2 DETROIT TEENAGERS SHOT WHILE WALKING AWAY FROM HENRY FORD HIGH

Southeastern, which has more than 500 students, focuses on business, administration and entrepreneurship, according to its website.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It is one of six Detroit high schools with a selective admissions process. Southeastern opened in 1917.