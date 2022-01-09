Expand / Collapse search
PHOTOS: Bronx apartment building fire kills multiple people, including children, firefighters among injured

Multiple people were killed and dozens more injured.

  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/AP22009727747833.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Firefighters work outside an apartment building after a fire in the Bronx, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
     
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/nyc-fire-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

     
    Getty Images
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/nyc-fire-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

     
    Getty Images
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/nyc-fire-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

     
    Getty Images
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/nyc-fire-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

     
    Getty Images
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/nyc-fire-thumb-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

     
    Reuters Photos
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/nyc-fire-thumb-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

     
    Reuters Photos
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Firefighters.png?ve=1&tl=1

    Firefighters work at the scene of a fatal fire at an apartment building in the Bronx on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in New York. The majority of victims were suffering from severe smoke inhalation, FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
    AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/AP22009727707136.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Debris lies on the ground after a fatal fire at an apartment building in the Bronx on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in New York. The majority of victims were suffering from severe smoke inhalation, FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
     
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/AP22009727585503.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    A curtain hangs outside a window at an apartment building in the Bronx on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in New York, where a fatal fire occurred, in what the city's fire commissioner called one of the worst blazes in recent memory. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
     
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/AP22009727578814.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Emergency personnel work at the scene of a fatal fire at an apartment building in the Bronx on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in New York. The majority of victims were suffering from severe smoke inhalation, FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
     
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/2022-01-09T210743Z_1879527702_RC2OVR9WFMH6_RTRMADP_3_NEW-YORK-FIRE-BRONX.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    People walk at the scene of an apartment building fire in the Bronx borough of New York City, U.S., January 9, 2022.  REUTERS/Lloyd Mitchell
     
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/2022-01-09T192112Z_578495824_RC2SVR9WY8IO_RTRMADP_3_NEW-YORK-FIRE-BRONX.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Emergency personnel from the FDNY respond to an apartment building fire in the Bronx borough of New York City, U.S., January 9, 2022.  REUTERS/Lloyd Mitchell
     
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/nyc-fire-bronx-split-thumb.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

     
    Citizen App 
