An investigation is underway at an indoor gun range in Washington state after a deadly fire on Sunday night.

The Tacoma Fire Department said crews responded to a fire with reported occupants at a business in the 400 block of Puyallup Avenue at around 6:16 p.m. on Sunday.

Upon searching the building, Tacoma fire crews found one person dead and another person injured. Those people have not been identified.

Limited details are available, but the incident took place at Bull's Eye Indoor Range. According to the business' website, it is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day.

Witnesses told FOX 13 Seattle that they heard an explosion before the fire erupted, which caused ammunition to pop from the heat.

A 10:40 p.m. update from the fire department said the flames were under control and an investigation into what caused the incident is underway.

Tacoma police are also investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Tacoma police, Tacoma fire and Bull's Eye Indoor Range for more details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.