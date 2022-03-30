Fire engulfs Philadelphia-area bowling alley, collapses roof as firefighters battle blaze

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A massive fire tore through a Philadelphia-area bowling alley early Wednesday and destroyed the entire structure.

Firefighters responded to Levittown Lanes in Levittown, Pennsylvania, located outside Philadelphia, around 5 a.m., FOX29 Philadelphia reported. As firefighters battled the spreading flames, the inferno was upgraded to a three-alarm fire and collapsed the building’s roof.

Aerial video taken of the scene shows multiple firetrucks spraying water onto the fully engulfed structure as billowing smoke rises into the air.

Thick smoke from the bowling alley fire could be seen from miles away in I-95, according to local reports.

Firefighters worked through 7 a.m. to bring the flames down, WCAU-TV reported.

No injuries were immediately reported.

While it was unclear what caused the fire, the station reported that it appeared to have started in a nearby shed and spread to the bowling alley.

The Pennsbury School District advised students and parents of potential transportation delays due to the street closures as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.