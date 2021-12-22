Former Virginia governor's mansion engulfed in flames

Two people were rushed to the hospital early Wednesday after the home of former Virginia governor and U.S. senator Chuck Robb was engulfed in flames, according to reports.

Fairfax County Fire/Rescue units responded to the blaze tearing through the first floor of a large home in the 600 block of Chain Bridge Road in McLean around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A second alarm was called early Wednesday and additional units arrived from the Arlington and Montgomery County fire departments for assistance.

FOX SQUARE ALL-AMERICAN CHRISTMAS TREE ARSON SUSPECT FREE ON NO BAIL

The small mansion near the Potomac River has belonged to Robb and his wife Lynda, who is the daughter of former President Lyndon B. Johnson, since 1973, local outlets Inside Nova, WTOP and WJLA reported, all citing Fairfax County property records. The home was most recently appraised at being worth $3.4 million.

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

Robb, now 82, served as Virginia's governor from 1982 to 1986 and as U.S. senator from 1989 to 2001. He’s a member of the Democratic Party.

Fairfax County Fire/Rescue said two people inside the home were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, though it was unclear from their message and initial local news reports whether those two people were the former governor and his wife.

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Flames could be seen from across the Potomac in Maryland and Washington, D.C., Inside Nova reported. Firefighters had the blaze under control by about 2 a.m. Wednesday, but crews were stilling working to hit "hot spots." Video showed firefighters still hosing down the damaged exterior, as smoke ascended from the two-story building. There were no reported firefighter injuries at that time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No information was immediately released regarding the possible cause of the fire. Fox News Digital has reached out to Fairfax County Fire/Rescue spokesperson for additional comment.

Relatives of the former governor could not be immediately reached by phone early Wednesday.