Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Virginia
Published

Former Virginia governor's mansion engulfed in flames

Two were hospitalized at the $3.4M Fairfax County home of Chuck Robb and his wife Lynda

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Two people were rushed to the hospital early Wednesday after the home of former Virginia governor and U.S. senator Chuck Robb was engulfed in flames, according to reports. 

Fairfax County Fire/Rescue units responded to the blaze tearing through the first floor of a large home in the 600 block of Chain Bridge Road in McLean around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. 

A second alarm was called early Wednesday and additional units arrived from the Arlington and Montgomery County fire departments for assistance.  

FOX SQUARE ALL-AMERICAN CHRISTMAS TREE ARSON SUSPECT FREE ON NO BAIL 

The small mansion near the Potomac River has belonged to Robb and his wife Lynda, who is the daughter of former President Lyndon B. Johnson, since 1973, local outlets Inside Nova, WTOP and WJLA reported, all citing Fairfax County property records. The home was most recently appraised at being worth $3.4 million. 

  • Image 1 of 3

    Two alarm house fire in 600 block of Chain Bridge Road in McLean. Second alarm units returning to service. Fire Investigators on scene to determine cause.  (Fairfax County Fire/Rescue)

  • Image 2 of 3

    Two alarm house fire in 600 block of Chain Bridge Road in McLean. Second alarm units returning to service. Fire Investigators on scene to determine cause.  (Fairfax County Fire/Rescue)

  • Image 3 of 3

    Two alarm house fire in 600 block of Chain Bridge Road in McLean. Second alarm units returning to service. Fire Investigators on scene to determine cause. (Fairfax County Fire/Rescue)

Robb, now 82, served as Virginia's governor from 1982 to 1986 and as U.S. senator from 1989 to 2001. He’s a member of the Democratic Party.

Fairfax County Fire/Rescue said two people inside the home were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, though it was unclear from their message and initial local news reports whether those two people were the former governor and his wife. 

  • Image 1 of 2

    Portrait of Lt. Governor Charles S. Robb who is married to Lynda Bird Johnson. (Getty Images)

  • Image 2 of 2

    Governor of Virginia Charles S. Robb, center, after meeting with President Ronald Reagan at the White House.  (Dirck Halstead/Getty Images)

Flames could be seen from across the Potomac in Maryland and Washington, D.C., Inside Nova reported. Firefighters had the blaze under control by about 2 a.m. Wednesday, but crews were stilling working to hit "hot spots." Video showed firefighters still hosing down the damaged exterior, as smoke ascended from the two-story building. There were no reported firefighter injuries at that time. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

No information was immediately released regarding the possible cause of the fire. Fox News Digital has reached out to Fairfax County Fire/Rescue spokesperson for additional comment. 

Relatives of the former governor could not be immediately reached by phone early Wednesday.

Danielle Wallace is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and FOX Business. Follow her on Twitter at @danimwallace. If you have a tip, you can email her at danielle.wallace@fox.com.

Your Money