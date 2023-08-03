Fight on California Metro train leads to shooting, fatal stabbing in Hawthorne

A fight on a Metro train in Hawthorne, California, took a turn for the worse Wednesday evening, when a man was fatally stabbed, according to police.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to reports of a stabbing on the Metro Green Line near the intersection of W. 120th Street and Crenshaw Boulevard, just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

When deputies arrived, they found a man on the train, between 20 and 25 years of age, who was suffering from stab wounds to his upper torso.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he ultimately died of his wounds.

The suspect, a man between the ages of 35 and 40, was detained at the scene and transported to the hospital to be treated for apparent gunshot wounds to his upper torso.

A preliminary investigation found the victim and suspect got into a physical altercation on the train.

As the two scuffled, the victim pulled out a handgun and shot the attacker as the suspect started to stab him.

The suspect then got off the train and was taken into custody by deputies.

Police said there are not any outstanding suspects, and the investigation is ongoing.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with information about the incident to contact its homicide bureau at 323-890-5500.

Those wishing to leave an anonymous tip can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to lacrimestoppers.org.

FOX 11 in Los Angeles reported that according to Metro, bus shuttles replaced Metro C Line service between the Hawthorne/Lennox and Vermont/Athens Stations while police investigated the incident.