Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

North Carolina

FEMA extends transitional housing program for North Carolina residents displaced by Hurricane Helene

FEMA's Transitional Sheltering Assistance Program was set to expire on Tuesday

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
close
FEMA extends transitional shelter program for Helene victims as 3,500 households remain without homes Video

FEMA extends transitional shelter program for Helene victims as 3,500 households remain without homes

FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell on the federal role in providing relief to communities devastated by wildfires in California and the Transitional Sheltering Assistance Program's impact on families affected by Hurricane Helene.

FEMA is extending its Transitional Sheltering Assistance (TSA) Program to Jan. 25 for residents of North Carolina, according to a Monday announcement.

The program, which was set to expire on Tuesday, funds temporary housing, like hotel or motel rooms, for thousands of people displaced from their homes by Hurricane Helene.

The federal assistance gives households extra time to find alternative housing solutions or to make repairs to their homes.

FEMA ADMINISTRATOR URGES HURRICANE HELENE VICTIMS TO TAKE ACTION AMID RISK OF LOSING TEMPORARY HOUSING

Asheville, NC Helene damage

A drone view shows damage following Hurricane Helene, in Asheville, North Carolina, on Sept. 29. (Reuters/Marco Bello)

More than 3,000 families are eligible for the program's extension, according to FEMA.

The agency said people checking out of their temporary housing on Tuesday are returning to habitable homes or have withdrawn from FEMA assistance.

NORTH CAROLINA GOVERNOR PUSHES FEMA TO EXTEND TEMPORARY SHELTER ASSISTANCE AS WINTER STORM ROLLS IN

NC communities still struggling from Hurricane Helene Video

More than 10,000 households accepted temporary shelter in hotels participating in the TSA program following the aftermath of the hurricane, FEMA said last month, but most have since moved to longer-term housing.

Homes damaged by the hurricane in Chimney Rock

Homes are seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on Oct. 2, 2024, in Chimney Rock Village, North Carolina. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Each county also has its own shelters and nonprofits to assist people who are not eligible for FEMA's program.

Related Topics