Feds bust 'high end brothel' where politicians, military officers allegedly paid for sex

Authorities arrested three individuals accused of organizing a "high-end brothel network" that had been in operation since 2020 and whose customers included elected officials and military officers, a new indictment alleges.

Federal prosecutors announced that Han Lee, 41; James Lee, 68; and Junmyung Lee, 30 were arrested Wednesday morning after allegedly operating an "interstate prostitution network" including multiple brothels in Cambridge and Watertown, Mass., as well as in Fairfax and Tysons, Va., just outside Washington, D.C.

The defendants advertised the prostitution network on two websites, which according to prosecutors, offered appointments with women in either Boston or Eastern Virginia and listed each woman's height, weight and bust size with nude and semi-nude photographs.

Any potential "client" was required to complete a form on the websites with their names, email address, phone number and employer in a so-called verification process before proceeding. After verification and conversation with the brothel via phone, prosecutors say that the sex buyers agreed to meet at various places described as "Target Locations," or high-end apartments.

One of the 20 people interviewed by federal agents provided an example of a "menu" text message sent by a number associated with one of the alleged brothel websites.

Services offered by the brothel ranged in price from $350 to upwards of $600 per hour, according to officials.

Prosecutors say that the high-end brothel network serviced customers working in the following professions: "politicians, pharmaceutical executives, doctors, military officers, government contractors that possess security clearances, professors, lawyers, business executives, technology company executives, scientists, accountants, retail employees, and students."

The customers weren't named since an investigation into their actions is ongoing.

One of the websites used in the operation "purports to advertise nude models for professional photography at upscale studios" but prosecutors believe it was a "front" for prostitution.

The website included a process describing verification for "1st time photographers," which according to customer interviews by federal agents, included sending a "'selfie' photo and/or a driver’s license photo, and submitting credit card information." Once verified, prosecutors say that customers arraigned the appointment and paid for sex at upscale apartments.

According to the indictment, the men allegedly hid the proceeds of the prostitution network by "depositing hundreds of thousands of dollars of cash proceeds into their personal bank accounts and peer-to-peer transfers." The defendants also allegedly used hundreds of thousands of dollars to purchase money orders below the reporting thresholds to hide the source of funding.

The money orders were used to pay for rent and utilities at the brothel locations, which ran as high as $3,664 at some locations.

Han Lee, James Lee and Junmyung Lee face maximum sentences of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and fines of up to $250,000.