FBI says it's working 'around the clock' to track down Connecticut fugitive Christopher Francisquini

The New Haven FBI Field Office told Fox News Digital on Tuesday that it is continuing to "work around the clock with all of our law enforcement partners in the search of Christopher Francisquini," the Connecticut fugitive suspected of killing his 11-month-old daughter.

Francisquini, 31, remains at large after surveillance cameras captured him walking along a street in the southern Connecticut city of New Haven on Nov. 18, following the discovery of his abandoned vehicle along nearby Interstate-91.

Hours earlier, 11-month-old Camilla Francisquini was found "in a state of dismemberment" when investigators and first responders entered Francisquini’s home in Naugatuck, according to Naugatuck Police Chief Colin McAllister.

The motive for the alleged homicide remains unclear, and the FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to Francisquini’s capture and prosecution.

The Naugatuck Police Department did not respond Tuesday to multiple requests for comment from Fox News Digital.

Francisquini, who McAllister described as being "well known" to law enforcement and having an "extensive criminal history," was out on special parole at the time of the alleged murder and removed a court-ordered GPS tracking device from his body, the police chief also said.

The fugitive is now facing charges of murder with special circumstance and risk of injury to a minor.

"He has a history of violent offenses, he has posed a danger to the public previously," McAllister said.

Authorities, citing a medical examiner, say Camilla died as a result of neck compressions and stab wounds.

The Connecticut State Police and FBI’s Violent Crime Task Forces are among the agencies assisting in the manhunt for Francisquini.