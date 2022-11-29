Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Connecticut
Published

FBI says it's working 'around the clock' to track down Connecticut fugitive Christopher Francisquini

Naugatuck Police say Christopher Francisquini is suspected of killing 11-month-old daughter in 'horrific and gruesome crime'

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The New Haven FBI Field Office told Fox News Digital on Tuesday that it is continuing to "work around the clock with all of our law enforcement partners in the search of Christopher Francisquini," the Connecticut fugitive suspected of killing his 11-month-old daughter. 

Francisquini, 31, remains at large after surveillance cameras captured him walking along a street in the southern Connecticut city of New Haven on Nov. 18, following the discovery of his abandoned vehicle along nearby Interstate-91. 

Hours earlier, 11-month-old Camilla Francisquini was found "in a state of dismemberment" when investigators and first responders entered Francisquini’s home in Naugatuck, according to Naugatuck Police Chief Colin McAllister. 

The motive for the alleged homicide remains unclear, and the FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to Francisquini’s capture and prosecution. 

FBI INVOLVED IN MANHUNT FOR CONNECTICUT FATHER SUSPECTED IN ‘GRUESOME’ KILLING OF INFANT DAUGHTER 

Christopher Francisquini, left, is wanted for the murder of his 11-month old daughter Camilla, right.

Christopher Francisquini, left, is wanted for the murder of his 11-month old daughter Camilla, right. (Naugatuck Police Department)

The Naugatuck Police Department did not respond Tuesday to multiple requests for comment from Fox News Digital. 

BODY OF FLORIDA BOY, 9, RECOVERED AFTER HE FELL INTO LAKE, HIT BY BOAT PROPELLER: ‘UNIMAGINABLE NIGHTMARE’

Francisquini, who McAllister described as being "well known" to law enforcement and having an "extensive criminal history," was out on special parole at the time of the alleged murder and removed a court-ordered GPS tracking device from his body, the police chief also said. 

The fugitive is now facing charges of murder with special circumstance and risk of injury to a minor.  

Christopher Francisquini is shown here walking along Quinnipiac Ave. in New Haven, Connecticut around 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, says the Naugatuck Police Department.

Christopher Francisquini is shown here walking along Quinnipiac Ave. in New Haven, Connecticut around 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, says the Naugatuck Police Department. (Naugatuck Police Department)

"He has a history of violent offenses, he has posed a danger to the public previously," McAllister said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Authorities, citing a medical examiner, say Camilla died as a result of neck compressions and stab wounds. 

Christopher Francisquini is described by police as a Hispanic male around 6 feet tall, weighing 230 pounds

Christopher Francisquini is described by police as a Hispanic male around 6 feet tall, weighing 230 pounds (Naugatuck Police Department)

The Connecticut State Police and FBI’s Violent Crime Task Forces are among the agencies assisting in the manhunt for Francisquini. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.