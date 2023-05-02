Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Virginia
Published

FBI, US Marshals lead search for 'dangerous' inmates who escaped from Virginia prison

Alder Marin-Sotelo, 26, and Bruce Callahan, 44, escaped from the Piedmont Regional Jail on Sunday and are considered to be dangerous

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A search is underway for two inmates who escaped from a prison in Farmville, Virginia, over the weekend, according to law enforcement officials.

The Prince Edward County Sheriff's Department announced Alder Marin-Sotelo, 26, and Bruce Callahan, 44, both escaped from the Piedmont Regional Jail on Sunday.

Marin-Sotelo is awaiting trial in the 2022 murder of a deputy in Wake County, North Carolina, and was already convicted on federal gun charges.

Callahan was in custody on federal drug and gun charges.

MISSISSIPPI ESCAPED INMATE ARRESTED IN TEXAS AFTER MULTI-STATE MANHUNT

Alder Marin-Sotelo and Bruce Callahan

Alder Marin-Sotelo, 26, and Bruce Callahan, 44, both escaped on Sunday from the Piedmont Regional Jail in Virginia. (FBI/Virginia State Police)

The sheriff's office initially began the investigation before turning it over to the FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service after discovering both inmates were federal detainees. Neither one of the men were facing local charges and had no affiliation to Prince Edward County.

Prince Edward County Sheriff Tony Epps said in a Facebook post that jail staff provided investigators with video surveillance footage showing one inmate escape over the perimeter fence at around 1:18 a.m. on Sunday. The second inmate escaped later that evening at approximately 11:14 p.m.

A separate Facebook post by the Wake County Sheriff's Office reported that Marin-Sotelo is believed to have left the jail in an early 2000s red or burgundy Ford Mustang.

VIRGINIA INMATES WHO DUG OUT OF JAIL USING TOOTHBRUSH CAPTURED AT IHOP

FBI logo and seal seen below the American flag

The FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service are investigating the escapes. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We are working with our state and federal partners, as well as local authorities in Virginia to ensure all resources are being used to bring the defendant back into custody," the WCSO said in a statement.

Both inmates are considered to be dangerous and remain at large as of Monday night.