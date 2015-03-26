FBI Takes 2 Into Custody While Executing Times Square Car Bomb Search Warrants

BOSTON -- The FBI says agents have executed search warrants at several locations in the Northeast in connection with the failed Times Square car bombing.

An FBI spokeswoman says the searches were the product of evidence gathered in the investigation and that there is "no known immediate threat to the public or any active plot against the United States."

FBI spokeswoman Gail Marcinkiewicz would not confirm any addresses, but Boston area media reports say one of the raids was in Watertown, a Boston suburb.

She says two people have been taken into custody on alleged immigration violations in connection with the raids.