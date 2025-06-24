Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

US

FBI pivots resources to counterterror, cybersecurity efforts amid Iran retaliation threat: Source

Iranian state television declares all U.S. citizens and soldiers in Middle East legitimate targets following escalation

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Published
close
Iranian leaders long called for 'death to America' ahead of US strikes on nuclear facilities Video

Iranian leaders long called for 'death to America' ahead of US strikes on nuclear facilities

Iranian military and political leaders have called for "death to America" stretching back decades ahead of President Donald Trump ordering precision strikes on a trio of Iranian nuclear facilities.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The FBI is pivoting resources to cybersecurity and counterterrorism efforts, a source familiar with the matter tells Fox News Digital.

The FBI's movement of agency resources comes after Iran fired short-range and medium-range ballistic missiles in an attack against a U.S. base in Qatar on Monday. Iran was responding to an American attack on its nuclear facilities which took place on Saturday.

ABC News first reported the development.

IRAN ATTACKS US BASE IN QATAR, TRUMP THANKS TEHRAN FOR ADVANCE NOTICE AND 'VERY WEAK RESPONSE'

Kash Patel

FBI Director Kash Patel appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee for his confirmation hearing, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025.  (AP)

Following the U.S. attack against Iran's nuclear facilities, Iranian state television declared every American citizen or soldier in the Middle East a legitimate target.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

FBI seal

The FBI.  (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

In a statement, the FBI told Fox News Digital it continually assesses its resources to respond to pressing threats.

"The FBI does not comment on specific operational adjustments or personnel decisions. However, we continuously assess and realign our resources to respond to the most pressing threats to our national security and to ensure the safety of the American people," an FBI official told Fox News Digital.

President Donald Trump announced Monday that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire.

Fox News' Morgan Phillips, Jennifer Griffin and Liz Friden contributed to this report.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.