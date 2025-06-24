FBI pivots resources to counterterror, cybersecurity efforts amid Iran retaliation threat: Source

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The FBI is pivoting resources to cybersecurity and counterterrorism efforts, a source familiar with the matter tells Fox News Digital.

The FBI's movement of agency resources comes after Iran fired short-range and medium-range ballistic missiles in an attack against a U.S. base in Qatar on Monday. Iran was responding to an American attack on its nuclear facilities which took place on Saturday.

ABC News first reported the development.

Following the U.S. attack against Iran's nuclear facilities, Iranian state television declared every American citizen or soldier in the Middle East a legitimate target.

In a statement, the FBI told Fox News Digital it continually assesses its resources to respond to pressing threats.

"The FBI does not comment on specific operational adjustments or personnel decisions. However, we continuously assess and realign our resources to respond to the most pressing threats to our national security and to ensure the safety of the American people," an FBI official told Fox News Digital.

President Donald Trump announced Monday that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire.

Fox News' Morgan Phillips, Jennifer Griffin and Liz Friden contributed to this report.