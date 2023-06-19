Expand / Collapse search
Chicago
Father's Day shooting in Chicago leaves 2 dead, 3 injured: police

The victims were shot in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion | Fox News
A shooting at a Father's Day celebration in Chicago, Illinois, left two victims dead and three others wounded Sunday evening, according to city officials.

Chicago Police said five victims were shot in the Roseland neighborhood near West 99th and South Princeton before they were transported to hospitals.

The victims were in a park when people in a gray Honda sedan opened fire. Two men — ages 37 and 33 — were killed, police spokesperson Tom Ahern said. Three men — ages 27, 25 and 19 — were hospitalized in various conditions.

"It's unfortunate that this occurred because today was a fine day. People just enjoying their family activities but violence prevails in this city," said Chicago Police Commander Tyrone Pendarvis. "It's unfortunate these five individuals were shot."

Chicago Police cruiser

Five people were shot in a mass shooting Sunday in Chicago, Illinois. (Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

No suspects have been taken into custody at this time, Ahern said.

The shooting happened at around 8 p.m. at a Father's Day barbecue, The Chicago Tribune reported.

Police line, Chicago buildings

Five people were shot in Chicago, Illinois, US, on Thursday, June 18, 2023. (Jamie Kelter Davis/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The incident remains under investigation.