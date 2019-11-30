9 killed, 3 injured in South Dakota plane crash, authorities say

Nine people were killed and three others injured Saturday afternoon after a plane crashed in southern South Dakota, authorities said.

The Pilatus PC-12 had 12 people on board when it crashed near Chamberlain -- about 180 miles west of Sioux Falls -- shortly after takeoff, Peter Knudson of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) told the Sioux Falls Argus Leader.

Three people were reportedly injured. Among the dead were the pilot and two children, Sioux Fall’s KELO-TV reported.

The Pilatus website states that the PC-12 can carry up to 10 passengers and is flown by one pilot.

The plane was bound for Idaho Falls, Idaho, according to the Leader.

Brule County State’s Attorney Theresa Maule described the emergency responders as “heroic.”