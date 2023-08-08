Expand / Collapse search
Fatal police shooting occurs following confrontation in small Missouri town

Associated Press
A man died after he was shot by a police officer in a small town in southeast Missouri.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday in Poplar Bluff, a town of about 16,000 residents 150 miles southwest of St. Louis. The name of the man killed has not been released, KFVS-TV reported.

Police said an officer responding to a wellness check call found a man lying under a vehicle. The officer learned the man had an active warrant for assault.

A fatal police shooting occurred in Missouri after an officer found an individual with active warrant under a vehicle during a wellness check. 

As a second officer arrived, the man got into the vehicle and locked himself inside, eventually accelerating in reverse, nearly striking an officer, police said.

One of the officers shot the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating.