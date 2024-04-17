Fani Willis prosecutor scolded by Georgia judge in shouting match: 'Should have gotten yourself together'

A Georgia prosecutor from Fulton County District Attorney Fanni Willis' office got into a shouting match Wednesday with the judge overseeing the trial of rapper Young Thug as the pair argued over evidentiary matters.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Adriane Love and Fulton County Judge Ural Glanville got into a heated shouting match when the judge ruled that the evidence Love wanted to introduce would be excluded.

"Why didn't we file this stuff months ago and let's wind it out and air it out at that point in time," Glanville told the defense before asking Love about the matter.

The judge asked Love if prosecutors had discussions about the evidence before excluding the material. As Love began voicing her frustration, Glanville said: "Well then you all should have gotten yourself together beforehand."

YOUNG THUG LABEL RAPPER FN DADEALER FACES MURDER CHARGE FOLLOWING ATLANTA SHOOTING

"Have a seat, madam. Have a seat," he said after telling court officers to summon the jury, which was not present during the exchange. "You better exclude that and next time, make sure you're prepared."

Love argued that her team tried discussing the evidence with the defense.

"Oh it's going to be inadmissible right now," Glanville replied. "I am not going to have any more discussion about this, madam."

"Judge, we talked to them this morning about that! And I attempted to talk to them earlier this week!" Love shouted. "Your honor, so the court punishes the state because (of) the defense?"

"I'm not punishing anybody," the judge replied. "But prior preparation prevents poor performance."

RAPPER YOUNG THUG ARRESTED IN ATLANTA ON CRIMINAL STREET GANG ACTIVITY CHARGES

"We prepared, judge! That's why I sent them what I sent them last week! A whole week and a half ago! Two weeks, your honor!" Love yelled before Glanville told her the jury was coming into the room.

Love's boss, Fani Willis, has garnered national attention for her prosecution of former President Trump for alleged election interference.

Willis was accused of having an "improper" relationship with Nathan Wade, the special counsel she hired to prosecute Trump. She was also accused of financially benefiting from the position Wade held in her office. Both Willis and Wade denied the allegations.

Wade resigned from the case , allowing Willis to stay on it.

Love is the lead prosecutor in the trial against Young Thug, an Atlanta-based hip-hop artist, who's given name is Jeffery Lamar Williams.

Williams and six others are charged in connection with participating in a criminal street gang responsible for violent crimes. In addition, he is accused of racketeering conspiracy as well as drug and gun charges.

Young Thug achieved tremendous success after starting to rap as a teenager and serves as CEO of his own record label, Young Stoner Life, or YSL. Artists on his record label are considered part of the "Slime Family," and a compilation album, "Slime Language 2," rose to No. 1 on the charts in April 2021.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But prosecutors say YSL also stands for Young Slime Life, which they allege is an Atlanta-based violent street gang affiliated with the national Bloods gang and founded by Young Thug and two others in 2012. Prosecutors say people named in the indictment are responsible for violent crimes — including killings, shootings and carjackings — to collect money for the gang, burnish its reputation and expand its power and territory.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.