Family removes death-themed Halloween decoration due to neighbor's cancer diagnosis

'Kindness is free and compassion goes a long way,' says woman who posted video

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
Neighbor obliges to request to remove coffin decoration due to cancer diagnosis Video

Neighbor obliges to request to remove coffin decoration due to cancer diagnosis

A woman in Duncan, South Carolina agreed to take down a coffin Halloween decoration at the request of a neighbor due to a recent cancer diagnosis. Credit: @thatsnorthsense/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX

Holiday decorations appear to get more elaborate year after year. 

They take time, effort and thoughtful planning.

"I had just purchased the skeleton carrying the casket to go along with my graveyard to really set my halloween decor off this year," a woman named Salena wrote on TikTok, attached to a video with a request from a neighbor to remove a coffin decoration.

The footage, captured by a security camera Oct. 4 in Ducan, South Carolina, shows a man at her front door saying, "I know you're celebrating Halloween and all that stuff," as he thumbs in the direction of another home.

Neighbor calmly asks for removal of Halloween decoration

A neighbor approaches a family asking them to remove a Halloween decoration in Duncan, South Carolina. (Credit: @thatsnorthsense/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

"He just got diagnosed with lung cancer the other day, and you know the thing is just kind of scary," the man whose face is blocked out for privacy purposes says. He then asks for the casket removal as he explains that he is trying to redirect the man's thoughts away from the potentially fatal prognosis. 

Kids can be seen in the front yard as the woman kindly carries on the conversation with the neighbor prior to obliging to his request.

At the end of the video, another man can be seen removing the decoration from the front yard and hauling it away.

Casket removed from SC home

"Kindness is free and compassion goes a long way," a woman wrote about agreeing to remove a Halloween decoration following the request of a neighbor. (Credit: @thatsnorthsense/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

"I was a little sad at first but i thought about the bigger picture," Salena's post reads. "Me removing my casket isnt hurting me at all but it may ease and bring my neighbor a little bit of peace as he adjusts to this news. Kindness is free and compassion goes a long way."

The woman, who wrote that her family knows she loves the spooky holiday, is now contemplating what to replace the coffin decoration with. 

According to the American Cancer Society, lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in the United States, with more deaths each year than the combined total of those from colon, breast and prostate cancers.