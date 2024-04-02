Family of disabled DC man Reggie Brown call for child suspects in deadly beating to be charged as adults

The family of a 64-year-old disabled Washington, D.C., man who was beaten to death are calling for the three young girls accused of killing him to be charged as adults, as additional details have come to light about how the attack went down.

A 12-year-old girl and two 13-year-old girls are behind bars for the deadly beating of Reggie Brown last fall, the Metropolitan Police Department confirmed.

"They should be charged as adults because they knew what they were doing," Brown's sister told FOX 5. "They do adult things, they should be treated as adults."

Brown's family told FOX 5 DC he had recently battled cancer and was frail. He was walking back to an apartment he shared with his sister, when a man and the three girls randomly ran into him and allegedly attacked him around 1 a.m. on Oct. 17, 2023.

DISABLED DC MAN BEATEN TO DEATH ON VIDEO, 3 YOUNG GIRLS ARRESTED

The sister added that children should be at home getting ready for school that time of night.

All three suspects reportedly have long-standing truancy issues – one allegedly has not attended a single day of classes this year.

A relative of the 12-year-old suspect told FOX 5 that she lived with one of the 13-year-old suspects inside an apartment near where Brown was killed.

Four armed suspects broke into that apartment early Friday morning, and one fired three shots at one of the girls while she was sleeping, according to a police report obtained by Fox News Digital. The report said the girl described the suspects as appearing to be Black teenagers wearing all black clothing, and they ran away from the scene.

DC SUSPECT TRIES SETTING UNION STATION'S FREEDOM BELL ON FIRE; POLICE INVESTIGATING

The girl sustained one gunshot wound to her right lower leg, and survived.



The 12- and 13-year-old were arrested for Brown's death that same day. The other 13-year-old suspect in Brown's death was arrested a day prior. All three have been charged with second-degree murder.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In D.C., the law prohibits children under 15 years old from being charged as adults. The Office of the Attorney General would not comment to FOX 5 on why the girls are not charged as adults since they are juveniles.

Anyone with information on Brown's death or the apartment shooting police have not released a motive for should call police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.