Falling tree branches in Portland area kill 2 people, including high school freshman, authorities say

At least two people, including a 14-year-old high school student, were killed Saturday after they were struck by falling tree branches in the area of Portland, Oregon, authorities said.

The teenager was identified as Christopher Kelly, a freshman at Portland's Central Catholic High School, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office.

Kelly was volunteering to plant trees when he was struck by the fallen limb around 11:15 a.m. in Thousand Acres Dog Park at the Sandy River Delta in Troutdale, about 17 miles east of downtown Portland, the sheriff's office said.

"Our thoughts are with this young man’s family during this tragic time," said Undersheriff Nicole Morrisey O’Donnell. "This weighs heavy on all of us in the first responder community."

The student was working with the volunteer group Friends of Trees, a non-profit that hosts tree planting events in the local community. He died after life-saving efforts at the park were unsuccessful, the sheriff's office said.

Friends of Trees Executive Director Yashar Vasef told FOX 12 Oregon they were "devastated by the tragic accident that took place today at one of our events."

"Where you can, when you're in larger cleared areas, make sure you're listening and paying attention to your surroundings as we're heading into the winter months with wind, rain, and possible storms," added O’Donnell.

About a half-hour earlier on Saturday, a man was also killed and another was injured after a "huge" tree branch fell and struck them at a homeless camp in Northeast Portland.

The injured man was taken to a hospital and his condition is unknown at this time, Portland police said.

Colby Neuman, a National Weather Service meteorologist told the Oregonian that a line of showers moved across the Portland metro area late Saturday morning. He said wind gusts reached 31 mph at a weather station adjacent to Sandy River Delta.