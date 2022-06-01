Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

Body found in Fairfax County, Virginia, woods investigated as homicide; no arrests announced

Virginia woman walking her dog discovered man's body on path behind apartment complex

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Virginia authorities are investigating a body found in a wooded area of Fairfax County as a homicide. 

Fairfax County Police said Tuesday that detectives continue to investigate the case of a Hispanic man in his 20s found on a path behind an apartment building with trauma to the upper body. 

Authorities first responded to the suspected homicide around 4 a.m. in the 12000 block of Greywing Square in Reston. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene, though police have not further disclosed his injuries. An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death. 

His name so far has not been released, though FOX 5 DC reported that investigators believe the man lived not far from the area where his body was found. However, an exact address for the man could not immediately be determined, Lt. Ian Yost, a spokesman for Fairfax County Police, told WTOP. 

PARENTS RALLY AS FAIRFAX SCHOOL BOARD PUNTS CONTROVERSIAL VOTE ON CHANGES TO SEX-ED CLASSES 

This file photos shows a Fairfax County Police car parked outside as people visit Mosaic Shopping Center Mall on Oct. 30, 2021, in Fairfax, Virginia. 

This file photos shows a Fairfax County Police car parked outside as people visit Mosaic Shopping Center Mall on Oct. 30, 2021, in Fairfax, Virginia.  (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to Fairfax County Police Wednesday seeking more information but did not immediately receive a response. No arrests have been announced. 

Yost told FOX 5 there is "no threat to the community," but authorities are asking anyone "who is out at night walking on the pathways just to remain extra vigilant" and possibly carry a flashlight. 

WTOP reported that a woman walking her dog made the gruesome discovery of the body. 

Johnny Depp shakes hands with a deputy as he departs from the civil trial against Amber Heard at Fairfax County Circuit Court on May 26, 2022. 

Johnny Depp shakes hands with a deputy as he departs from the civil trial against Amber Heard at Fairfax County Circuit Court on May 26, 2022.  (Cliff Owen/Consolidated News Pictures/Getty Images)

Fairfax County, Virginia, has received increased media attention in recent weeks amid the unrelated defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. 

Amber Heard speaks to a deputy as she departs outside court during the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard civil trial at Fairfax County Circuit Court on May 26, 2022. 

Amber Heard speaks to a deputy as she departs outside court during the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard civil trial at Fairfax County Circuit Court on May 26, 2022.  (Cliff Owen/Consolidated News Pictures/Getty Images)

Depp is suing Heard over an article she wrote in The Washington Post detailing how she was a victim of domestic abuse, though the story did not mention Depp by name. 

The trial is hosted in Fairfax County, which is Virginia’s most populous area and is located outside of Washington, D.C., because that is where the newspaper is published. 

Fairfax County has also received attention as parents and educators push back against the school board’s initiatives to eliminate merit-based admissions and separate gender sex-ed classes in the name of equity. 

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 