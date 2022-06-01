Body found in Fairfax County, Virginia, woods investigated as homicide; no arrests announced

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Virginia authorities are investigating a body found in a wooded area of Fairfax County as a homicide.

Fairfax County Police said Tuesday that detectives continue to investigate the case of a Hispanic man in his 20s found on a path behind an apartment building with trauma to the upper body.

Authorities first responded to the suspected homicide around 4 a.m. in the 12000 block of Greywing Square in Reston. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene, though police have not further disclosed his injuries. An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

His name so far has not been released, though FOX 5 DC reported that investigators believe the man lived not far from the area where his body was found. However, an exact address for the man could not immediately be determined, Lt. Ian Yost, a spokesman for Fairfax County Police, told WTOP.

Fox News Digital reached out to Fairfax County Police Wednesday seeking more information but did not immediately receive a response. No arrests have been announced.

Yost told FOX 5 there is "no threat to the community," but authorities are asking anyone "who is out at night walking on the pathways just to remain extra vigilant" and possibly carry a flashlight.

WTOP reported that a woman walking her dog made the gruesome discovery of the body.

