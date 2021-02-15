'Extremely dangerous' tornado rips through Georgia

An "extremely dangerous" tornado has ripped through multiple homes in Damascus, Georgia Monday.

According to a radar-confirmed tornado and debris signature from the National Weather Service's Tallahassee, Florida bureau, the tornado touched down just northeast of Damascus at around 4:45 p.m. Monday.

A storm report relayed to the National Weather Service by an emergency mananger noted there has been at least one injury as well as "significant" damage to a double-wide mobile home and damage to a single-family home.

The agency retweeted multiple photos of the damage from firsthand witnesses.

In an update at 6:30 p.m., NWS Tallahassee said that conditions were "slowly improving across the area," but that there is still a possiblity for a tornado or severe storm for certain areas. A tornado watch is in effect for those areas until 10 p.m. Monday evening.

"However, as soon as the main line is past, the main threat for storms is over," the agency added.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.