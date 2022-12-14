Extreme weather hazards continue to impact millions nationwide

A powerful storm system continues to impact tens of millions of people with extreme weather hazards.

TORNADO SLAMS LOUISIANA TOWN LEAVING 2 DEAD, INCLUDING CHILD; MOTHER MISSING

Heavy snow and blizzard conditions persist from the northern Plains to the upper Midwest.

Blowing snow will make travel difficult, if not impossible.

Tornadoes, large hail, damaging winds and heavy rainfall threaten areas from Texas, over the Mississippi Valley and into the Southeast.

A coastal storm will then develop and bring heavy rain, measurable snow and ice to portions of the mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Thursday and Friday.

Please pay close attention to your local forecast and Fox Weather will also keep you updated on the latest watches and warnings.