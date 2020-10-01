Extreme heat in West impacting 36 million fuels wildfire threat, tropical activity brews in Caribbean

A return to extreme heat will impact tens of millions of Americans across the West on Thursday, as forecasters are also keeping their eye on tropical activity in the Caribbean.

Another round of scorching heat will roast much of California on Thursday, bringing elevated fire weather conditions.

Heat advisories and red flag warnings stretch along the California coast.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), there are over 36 million under heat warnings or advisories stretching along the California coast.

Those scorching temperatures will add to the ongoing wildfire threat in the region.

There are 72 wildfires of 100 burning across the western U.S.

On Thursday, the wildfire risk focuses on southern California where elevated wildfire weather conditions are forecast.

Unusually warm temperatures, dry conditions, and gusty winds are forecast to stick around for the end of the week.

Daytime highs are forecast to be in the 90s and 100s for much of the region.

Tropical activity brews in the Caribbean

In the tropics, new tropical activity is beginning to fire up on Thursday.

Multiple tropical waves will have a chance to develop into the weekend.

One of these waves is moving into the southwestern Caribbean and will have a chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm Friday or Saturday near the Yucatan and Central America.

This appears to be primarily a rain threat for the Yucatán and Central America.

A second wave entering the eastern Caribbean will have a chance to develop next week in the northwestern Caribbean or the Gulf of Mexico.

