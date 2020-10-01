Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Weather
Published

Extreme heat in West impacting 36 million fuels wildfire threat, tropical activity brews in Caribbean

Heat warnings and advisories stretch along the California coast

By Adam Klotz, Travis Fedschun, Brandon Noriega | Fox News
close
National forecast for Thursday, October 1Video

National forecast for Thursday, October 1

Adam Klotz has your FoxCast.

A return to extreme heat will impact tens of millions of Americans across the West on Thursday, as forecasters are also keeping their eye on tropical activity in the Caribbean.

Another round of scorching heat will roast much of California on Thursday, bringing elevated fire weather conditions.

Heat advisories and red flag warnings stretch along the California coast.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES SCORCH NEARLY 4 MILLION ACRES AS HOT AND WINDY WEATHER MAY FUEL GLASS, ZOGG FIRES

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), there are over 36 million under heat warnings or advisories stretching along the California coast.

Heat warnings and heat advisories stretch along the California coast on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.

Heat warnings and heat advisories stretch along the California coast on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. (Fox News)

Those scorching temperatures will add to the ongoing wildfire threat in the region.

The greatest risk of wildfire danger for Oct. 1, 2020.

The greatest risk of wildfire danger for Oct. 1, 2020. (Fox News)

There are 72 wildfires of 100 burning across the western U.S.

On Thursday, the wildfire risk focuses on southern California where elevated wildfire weather conditions are forecast.

Flames from the Glass Fire consume the Black Rock Inn, late Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in St. Helena, Calif.

Flames from the Glass Fire consume the Black Rock Inn, late Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in St. Helena, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Unusually warm temperatures, dry conditions, and gusty winds are forecast to stick around for the end of the week.

HURRICANE CENTER MONITORING TROPICAL WAVE IN CARIBBEAN, COULD DEVELOP INTO 'GAMMA'

Daytime highs are forecast to be in the 90s and 100s for much of the region.

Tropical activity brews in the Caribbean

In the tropics, new tropical activity is beginning to fire up on Thursday.

An area in the Caribbean is being monitored for possible tropical development by the weekend.

An area in the Caribbean is being monitored for possible tropical development by the weekend. (Fox News)

Multiple tropical waves will have a chance to develop into the weekend.

One of these waves is moving into the southwestern Caribbean and will have a chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm Friday or Saturday near the Yucatan and Central America.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE WEATHER COVERAGE FROM FOX NEWS

This appears to be primarily a rain threat for the Yucatán and Central America.

A second wave entering the eastern Caribbean will have a chance to develop next week in the northwestern Caribbean or the Gulf of Mexico.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Trending in US