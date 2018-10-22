Explosive device found near George Soros’ home: report

An explosive device was "proactively detonated" on Monday after it was found near the Westchester home of billionaire George Soros, according to a report.

The New York Times, citing a law enforcement official, reported that it was unclear if Soros was home at the time. Federal and local authorities responded to the location in Katonah, N.Y., which is in the town of Bedford.

The Bedford Police Department told Fox News that a suspicious package was found in a mailbox. The contents looked like an explosive device. The package was placed in a wooded area while authorities investigated. Police referred Fox News to the F.B.I's New York office, which did not confirm the report.