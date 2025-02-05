Exorcist priest accused of ripping out teen's hair, 'growling' in bizarre spiritual cleansing

A Michigan priest known for leading religious relic tours and hosting an exorcism podcast has been charged after allegedly placing a teenage girl's hair in his mouth and proceeding to floss his teeth with it.

Father Carlos Martins, a member of the Catholic Church and the co-host of "The Exorcist Files" podcast, was charged with misdemeanor battery in Illinois for the incident in November.

"The Exorcist Files" podcast, which is accompanied by a book with the same title, boasts of Martins' ability as an expert in exorcism and relays his personal stories.

The incident unraveled during a relic of St. Jude's tour at the Queen of Apostles parish in Joliet, Illinois, on Nov. 21, 2024.

Martins "grabbed the hair" of a 13-year-old girl and placed it "in his mouth" in a "flossing motion," according to the criminal complaint, reviewed by Fox News Digital.

The Joliet Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that following the bizarre interaction, Martins proceeded to sit behind the teen girl and "make a growling noise."

Following the interaction, the religious tour was promptly shut down, and local law enforcement were called to the scene to intercede.

The priest was confronted by employees of the Diocese of Joliet, and he was told that "he must depart from our parish and out of our Diocese."

"In an abundance of caution, the veneration of the relic and evening mass were canceled," the diocese said in a release.

Martins was processed by the Joliet Police Department, arraigned, and released as he awaits his pretrial hearing, court records from the Twelfth Judicial Circuit Court in Will County showed.

Martins' next court date is set for Feb. 24, though he is not required to appear at that pretrial hearing, Will County officials said.

In a statement, the Companions of the Cross, the religious order that Treasures of the Church is affiliated with, said Martins agreed to withdraw from his pastoral duties after the church was informed of the allegations.

"He remains entitled to due process, as is any accused," the church said. "The Companions of the Cross look upon allegations of misconduct as an urgent matter that requires serious attention. We pray for all those who are affected by this painful situation."

Martins’ status with the Archdiocese of Detroit is now listed as "Ministry revoked," according to the church’s website.

Martins' attorney could not be reached for comment.