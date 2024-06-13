'Exceptionally dangerous' social media challenge lands Florida teens in handcuffs

Two Florida teens have been identified and arrested after surveillance video captured them kicking in the doors of residents' homes as part of a social media challenge.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said the two 15-year-olds were arrested on multiple counts of burglary of a dwelling after they admitted to kicking in the front doors of four homes.

Over the last two weeks, deputies in Spring Hill said they have investigated four reports of unknown individuals walking up to the front door of a residence during the early morning hours and kicking the door, causing damage.

Deputies said the impact of the kicks caused the door to fly open in some instances.

Deputies said both boys, who lived within walking distance of the four homes, admitted to kicking the front doors.

According to authorities, one teen told detectives they kicked the doors in response to a trend they saw on social media called the "Door Kick Challenge." The teen also said they never intended to enter any of the homes.

Multiple videos have circulated on the TikTok app showing people kicking or knocking on doors late at night. It's become known as the "Door Kick" challenge.

"This situation was exceptionally dangerous on several levels," said Sheriff Al Nienhuis. "First, there was a very good possibility that these young men could have been shot and killed by a homeowner lawfully defending the household. Second, if this occurred, the homeowner would have been burdened with the fact he or she killed two teenagers who were participating in a stupid activity."

Officials said both teens were arrested on four counts of burglary of a dwelling. They were both taken to the Hernando County Detention Center where they were processed and then released into the custody of their parents.