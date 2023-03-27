Ex-Tennessee cop likely facing lifetime ban from state law enforcement after sex scandal

A former Tennessee police officer who was fired over the La Vergne Police Department sex scandal is facing a ban on ever working in law enforcement in the state again.

Former La Vergne Sgt. Henry "Ty" McGowan was fired late last year after a probe discovered members of the force were having repeated sexual trysts, some while on duty. The probe led to the firing of five officers, the suspension of three others and the eventual firing of former Police Chief Burrel "Chip" Davis.

The Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission held a decertification hearing Thursday in Nashville against McGowan, as well as three other police officers from the state who were fired in connection to the death of Tyre Nichols, Fox 17 reported.

None of the four officers showed up to the hearing and were subsequently recommended for decertification as they were unable to defend themselves against information brought forward by their former departments.

Another POST Commission hearing was held Friday, when the full board voted to decertify the officers, Fox 17 reported.

McGowan has 30 days to comply or appeal the decision. He will face a formal meeting in April if he appeals or become officially decertified if he complies.

If he is officially decertified, McGowan will never again be able to work in law enforcement in Tennessee.

The La Vergne Police Department was thrust into the national spotlight this year after a probe determined former officer Maegan Hall was having affairs with male colleagues, including in the department’s gym.

The internal investigation carried out late last year found that the escapades among the officers took place at their homes, in hotels, at parties and at the department's gym. One escapade, when Hall reportedly took off her top, was allegedly carried out at another officer's house during an alcohol-fueled hot tub party.

Davis was also fired after third-party investigators in the city determined last month he "was aware of the sexual misconduct within his department and never reported or disciplined any of the officers involved."

Hall, the only female officer fired over the scandal, has since filed a lawsuit against the City of La Vergne, Davis, McGowan and former Sgt. Lewis Powell, citing she was "groomed" for the trysts she had with her male colleagues.

Powell and former patrol officer Juan Lugo-Perez - both of whom were fired over the scandal - appeared before a POST Commission hearing last month and are slated to testify at a formal hearing in April.